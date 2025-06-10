iHeartMedia Signs Five-Year Renewal with Johnjay & Rich

iHeartMedia and Premiere Networks have announced a renewed long-term agreement to continue The Johnjay & Rich Show, keeping the syndicated morning program based at 104.7 KISS-FM (KZZP) in Phoenix for at least five more years.

The deal ensures the show, hosted by Johnjay Van Es and Rich Berra, will continue to be heard on nearly 20 stations nationwide and comes as the co-hosts mark 25 years of on-air partnership. The program originally debuted on 104.7 KISS-FM in 2006 and became part of Premiere’s national lineup in 2014.

Van Es said, “Signing on for another five years with iHeart means more to me than I can put into words. I’m overwhelmed, honored, and honestly a little emotional. This place has changed my life, believed in me, and given me a home. I don’t take a second of it for granted.”

Berra commented, “All Johnjay and I have ever wanted was to do our radio show and iHeart has made that possible. We are so excited to continue our unique brand of nonsense. Let’s go!”

iHeart Phoenix SVP of Programming Mark Medina remarked, “Johnjay and Rich have built a distinctive brand of high-energy entertainment and community connection that resonates deeply with their loyal listeners in Phoenix and across the country. We are thrilled to have the guys based here in Phoenix with iHeart for another five years of entertaining the Valley.”

Premiere Networks President Julie Talbott stated, “We’ve worked with Johnjay and Rich for just over a decade, and they’ve consistently demonstrated their ability to connect with and engage a wide audience across multiple platforms. It was an easy decision to continue our partnership, and we look forward to many years of continued success together.”