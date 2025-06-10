UVA Health Receives $60K Boost from Saga In Charlottesville

Saga Communications’ Charlottesville Media Group marked a decade of partnership with UVA Children’s Health, raising $60,752 during its annual Cares For Kids Radiothon. The two-day event brings the cluster’s total fundraising close to $600,000.

The funds support pediatric initiatives at UVA Health, including the expansion of neonatal and pediatric intensive care units, the pediatric cardiology and cancer programs, and family-centered care services such as lodging and travel assistance for families of hospitalized children.

The Radiothon aired stories from patients, families, and hospital staff throughout the broadcast, reinforcing the human impact of community giving. Saga operates 106.1 The Corner (WCNR), C-Ville Country (WCVL), 1070 WINA (WINA-AM), Z95.1 (WQMZ), 97.5 3WV (WWWV), and Fox Sports 102.9 FM (WWWV-HD2) in the market.

Charlottesville Media Group President and General Manager Garrett Klingel stated, “Over 130,000 children were treated in 2024. Over half of these families depend on financial aid, whether that’s help with mileage to get back and forth, hotel stays, help with meals. All while going through what is sometimes a very scary point in their lives. So, to see the Charlottesville community step up to support these kids and their families, year after year, is such a testament to the heart and compassion of where we call home.”

CMG Operations Manager Paul McDaniel said, “Part of our mission statement here at the Charlottesville Media Group is, ‘Give where you live.’ That’s exactly where the money we raised goes, to the families in the UVA hospitals.”

Reflecting on the 10-year milestone, McDaniel noted, “The sense of pride really hit when I saw that number for 10 years. The money raised is for taking care of the families that, for lack of a better term, are stuck in the hospital.”