Every Break Must Count

Each day, in my “palatial” upstairs office, I’ve gotten into the habit of listening to a different radio station. Sure, I could probably tune in to my music playlists or a podcast, but I’m a 100% radio “nerd.” Invariably, the old PD in me will hear something that raises my temperature almost as it did in my day-to-day programming days.

One particular day, I was listening to the tail end of a nationally syndicated morning show, which shall remain nameless, of course.

One of the show’s talents comes out of a song and goes right to a caller, and what ensues is about a 2-minute (or longer) conversation about where and when this caller met that talent. That, my friends, was the gist of the discussion. Later that day, I’m listening to a Classic Hits station out of the Midwest and get treated to a long list of star birthdays and then, hear the next two breaks with just the station slogan and a song intro. Nothing more.

Finally, on a weekend evening later that week, I experienced how some local stations really handle a weather emergency. I live in the Nashville area, and as we drove into the city that evening, we received the dreaded Tornado Warning alarm on our phones. The station I was tuned to provided the obligatory EAS Warning message, twice, but other than that, I heard a talent voice-tracked from out of the market (spoiler alert – I know the talent and I know he voicetracks on this station) with basic intros and outros.

I was looking for specific storm info since I was in it. I tuned to three other stations and three more voice trackers, so I found some TV audio on my Apple CarPlay and was led to safety by a live and very local on-air meteorologist.

I remember when the immediacy of radio was its strongest attribute, but now can we honestly say that? Because of these experiences and others, I really believe that we must create an on-air environment where every talk break must count, no matter what or when.

For me, the storm hit on an early Saturday evening, a time when most radio stations are voicetracked. I needed specific information and still thought radio was the “go-to,” but learned otherwise.

Then, I thought of those “empty breaks” and that useless caller with that morning show, and realized that we, as an industry, possibly DON’T CARE about every break. We only attend to those segments that attract the most listeners at the best times, which, even then, are not all filled with compelling content. Think about it – most shows are 4 to 5 hours in length, but when you dial it down, a talent uses, maybe, about an hour maximum of actual airtime every workday.

Why can’t that hour be the best your talent has to offer? I’m not totally faulting the talent for this, by the way. It always starts with the PD. I saw a recent column in another trade mag about the aircheck session becoming obsolete in favor of the show brainstorm session. This makes total sense if your goal is to make every break count. Aircheck sessions dealt more with formatics and style. There needs to be more guidance on creating content that entertains. My colleague Buzz Knight addressed this in a column a few weeks back, as the difference between good and great.

Listener choices have increased daily, especially in the one place where radio still somewhat rules: the car. Check out this recent Quu 2025 In-Vehicle Visuals Report.

Once again, thinking 5 years down the road, instead of 90 days, radio needs to do what it does best – entertain – every single break! Challenge your talent and yourself as a talent coach.