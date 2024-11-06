Emirates Adds Spotify Playlists and Podcasts To Inflight Lineup

Emirates has introduced curated playlists and podcasts from Spotify to its inflight entertainment system, ice, allowing passengers to enjoy popular the streamer’s content while in the air. The partnership includes more than 140 podcast episodes.

Podcasts added span genres like business, sports, entertainment, and true crime, including What Now? with Trevor Noah, The Bill Simmons Podcast, and Case 63. Passengers can also enjoy specially curated versions of popular Spotify playlists, refreshed monthly by Spotify editors. These include RapCaviar for hip-hop, Viva Latino for Latin music, Jazz Classics, and Arabic Classics.

After they land, passengers can scan a QR code to continue listening on the Spotify app. Emirates’ mobile app also allows travelers to create and sync playlists to enhance their inflight experience.

Spotify VP of Business Development Ian Geller said, “At Spotify, we want to be everywhere our listeners are, so we’re thrilled to partner with Emirates to deliver best-in-class playlist and podcast entertainment for fliers around the world. From signature playlists to top podcasts, we’re bringing Emirates customers an inspiring, curated experience—at 30,000 feet and beyond.”

Emirates SVP Inflight Entertainment & Connectivity Patrick Brannelly stated, “Emirates is proud to bring some of Spotify’s best podcasts and playlists to ice, continuing to provide a best-in-class inflight entertainment experience for all our customers. Spotify fans will be happy to see their favorite content onboard, and we are excited to introduce great conversations and music to new audiences across our global customer base.”