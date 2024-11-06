NASCAR Championship Marks Final Lap for MRN’s Jeff Striegle

As NASCAR crowns its Premier Series Champion on Sunday, November 10, at Phoenix Raceway, Motor Racing Network Lead Anchor Jeff Striegle will call his last race, concluding a 27-year career with MRN.

The race will air live across around 300 radio affiliates, the NASCAR mobile app, and MRN.com.

His career began in the public address booth at Berlin Raceway in Marne, Michigan, but Striegle transitioned to MRN’s broadcast booth in 2013, where he has since called some of the sport’s most iconic races, including the recent Busch Clash at the LA Coliseum, the debut of the Chicago Street Course, and this year’s historic photo-finish at Kansas Speedway.

Reflecting on his career, Striegle shared, “It’s hard to pick out just one racing moment. There are so many amazing memories. For me, what I will miss most are the people. Everywhere we go, we meet wonderful people, great race fans that tell us, ‘We have been listening to MRN for years.’ They always want to thank us for what we do. Without the fans, there would be no need for the Motor Racing Network.”

MRN President Chris Schwartz commentted Striegle’s contributions, noting that, “It is fitting that the checkered flag will fall on his broadcast career by calling the final laps of another NASCAR Cup Series Championship.”