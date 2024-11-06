BIA’s Ovadia: Local Advertising ‘Likely’ To See Boost Under Trump

The economic landscape is set to change considerably with Donald Trump’s impending return to the White House. Where does this leave radio advertising? BIA Advisory Services VP of Forecasting & Analysis Nicole Ovadia shared her outlook on 2025 with Radio Ink ahead of her appearance at Forecast 2025.

Radio Ink: How does Trump’s victory affect BIA’s forecast for 2025?

Nicole Ovadia: A Republican victory in the White House very likely indicates that the next four years will be more “business friendly” than the last four years. Interest rates are likely to come down more quickly than previously expected as well. Therefore, Local Advertising in 2025 is likely to be stronger than previously expected.

Radio Ink: Many radio groups have run into slowed ad spending due to election fears – when do you think those will pick back up?

Nicole Ovadia: Thankfully all of the uncertainty that tainted 2024 is now behind us. Consumers and Advertisers now have a much clearer picture as to what the next four years will look like in terms of fiscal policy. Many consumers had been holding off on major purchases and holiday purchases this year, wanting to see what the election results would be. Additionally, people were told it could take a while to determine the results.

Resolving election uncertainty quickly will be a positive boom for Advertising as consumers can now get started on their Holiday shopping and start to think about buying cars and houses sooner rather than later with interest rates likely to come down.

Radio Ink: How might the ad spend landscape shift for radio if the election results in major regulatory changes?

Nicole Ovadia: In general, with Trump as President there is likely going to be less regulation for businesses. Any major policy changes would likely make it easier for radio stations to be bought and sold due to softer ownership limits, potentially.

Radio Ink: What role do you see political advertisers playing on radio outside of election years, based on this cycle’s ad performance?

Nicole Ovadia: This election cycle has reinforced that location is everything in terms of Political spending. Going forward, spending estimates will be less connected to “even vs odd” years and much more aligned with specific Local races and policy issues. Political dollars could potentially become significant in any year depending on what’s on the ballot in that state/county/district.

Dig deeper into 2025 broadcast revenue trends amid post-election shifts, regulatory changes, and the absence of major political or Olympic ad dollars at Forecast 2025. Miller Kaplan’s Andrew Rosen, futurist Lucas Cridland, and Kagan’s Justin Nielson join Nicole to discuss where the biggest revenue opportunities lie in the months ahead. Reserve your seat NOW.