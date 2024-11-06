BFoA Invites Year-End Donations for Broadcasters in Need

The Broadcasters Foundation of America has kicked off its annual Year-End Giving Campaign, inviting tax-deductible donations to support broadcasting professionals facing severe hardship due to illness or disaster.

The campaign collects personal donations to the Guardian Fund and corporate contributions to the Angel Initiative, which together fund monthly and emergency financial aid for those in need. Over the past two decades, the Foundation’s grant-making efforts have grown significantly, increasing from providing $400,000 in grants in 2007 to nearly $2,000,000 in 2024.

Broadcasters Foundation President Tim McCarthy said, “We are devoted exclusively to providing aid to colleagues in broadcasting who are suffering from extreme illness or hardship from a devastating disaster. We also take care of colleagues who have retired. Grants are supported solely by contributions from individuals and companies within our industry and offer a ‘hand-up’ to our colleagues during trying times.”

“We’re asking everyone in broadcasting to please consider including the Broadcasters Foundation in your 2024 charitable giving.”

BFoA Chairman Scott Herman added, “Requests for aid continue to grow exponentially as more of our peers and their families are affected by severe illness or disasters, such as the recent flurry of destructive hurricanes. Whether it’s a monthly grant or one-time aid in response to an emergency, the Broadcasters Foundation is often a refuge and beacon of hope for colleagues whose lives have been upended by unforeseen and tragic circumstances.”

For more information or to donate, visit the Broadcasters Foundation website.