Jacobs Media Opens Registration for Techsurvey 2025

Jacobs Media has opened registration for Techsurvey 2025 for US and Canadian commercial radio stations through December 19. Techsurvey 2025 will track shifts in media habits by age, gender, and ethnicity and will analyze listener behaviors across 10-12 radio formats.

The survey, presented in partnership with Quu, is scheduled to begin in January.

New questions will explore time-shifting, online newsletter consumption, YouTube usage, and the role of short-form videos in radio. Past surveys have highlighted key trends in digital behavior, such as the growth of smart speakers, on-demand streaming, and social media usage.

The 2024 survey drew insights from over 31,000 respondents across 500 stations in North America, covering ten radio formats. Key findings from this year’s Techsurvey included:

Radio Personalities : 61% of listeners tune in for engaging hosts, showing a rise in the influence of on-air talent.

: 61% of listeners tune in for engaging hosts, showing a rise in the influence of on-air talent. Digital Growth : Digital listening has reached 38%, with 40% of respondents using station apps, especially sports listeners (59%).

: Digital listening has reached 38%, with 40% of respondents using station apps, especially sports listeners (59%). AI Concerns : 75% of listeners express concern about AI replacing radio voices, with 39% wary of AI voicing commercials.

: 75% of listeners express concern about AI replacing radio voices, with 39% wary of AI voicing commercials. Political Interest: Over 80% plan to follow the election, especially in News/Talk, AAA, and Sports formats.

“It’s hard to believe we’ve been doing these Techsurveys for commercial radio for more than two decades. Techsurvey 2025 is the study everyone anticipates, in its ability to accurately trend broadcast and digital consumption habits and the continually changing media landscape,” said Jacobs Media President Fred Jacobs.

Interested parties can register on the Jacobs Media site.