Los Angeles’ nighttime is the right time for YEA Media Group syndicated personality Greg Beharrell, as the host has signed a multi-year extension with Meruelo Media’s 95.5 KLOS. The Greg Beharrell Show moved from weekends to nights on the station in 2019.

Beharrell first became widely known as a host for The Edge (CFNY) in Toronto.

Meruelo Media Senior VP of Programming and Content Pio Ferro remarked, “I was so happy to read Greg Beharrell resigns, then I saw the hyphen between re and signs.” Meruelo Media President and CEO Otto Padron added, “Wisdom is always chasing Greg, but he’s far too fast.”

Expressing his enthusiasm, Beharrell stated, “Never have I been more excited to put finger to Docusign. I can’t see myself on any other radio station in Los Angeles, and those stations confirmed they feel the same. The best is yet to come for TGBS, and then once the best is achieved, the worst is also yet to come. LET US GO!!!!!”