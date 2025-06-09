Normal ‘Flo’ Returns To Radio Ad Airplay After Memorial Day

Progressive is back on top in this week’s Spot Ten Radio rankings from Media Monitors, climbing from No. 2 last week to reclaim the No. 1 position among national radio advertisers for the week of June 2–8 as post-holiday traffic slows.

The Home Depot, which led the chart for Memorial Day, slips to No. 2 but maintains strong visibility as home improvement season continues. Upside holds steady at No. 3 and Wendy’s remains in the No. 4 spot, continuing its push for summer traffic.

The biggest mover in the top ten is Verizon Wireless, jumping from No. 15 last week to land at No. 5.

Of the remaining top performers, Morgan & Morgan and T-Mobile push ahead, while radio regulars ZipRecruiter, Grainger, and Lowe’s return to the list.