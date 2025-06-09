Normal ‘Flo’ Returns To Radio Ad Airplay After Memorial Day

By
Cameron Coats
-
0
Progressive Flo

Progressive is back on top in this week’s Spot Ten Radio rankings from Media Monitors, climbing from No. 2 last week to reclaim the No. 1 position among national radio advertisers for the week of June 2–8 as post-holiday traffic slows.

The Home Depot, which led the chart for Memorial Day, slips to No. 2 but maintains strong visibility as home improvement season continues. Upside holds steady at No. 3 and Wendy’s remains in the No. 4 spot, continuing its push for summer traffic.

The biggest mover in the top ten is Verizon Wireless, jumping from No. 15 last week to land at No. 5.

Of the remaining top performers, Morgan & Morgan and T-Mobile push ahead, while radio regulars ZipRecruiter, Grainger, and Lowe’s return to the list.

A chart titled "Spot Ten Radio – National, June 2–8, 2025" from Media Monitors, listing the top 10 most aired radio spots nationally. Progressive is ranked No. 1, followed by The Home Depot, Upside, Wendy’s, and Verizon Wireless in the top five.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here