Wanted: Join the Voice of the Radio Industry at Radio Ink

For 40 years, Radio Ink Magazine has been the trusted voice of the radio industry – a home for strategy, scrutiny, and stories that matter. We’ve chronicled format wars and FCC fights, celebrated icons and innovators, and tracked every shift in technology, talent, and revenue.

Now, the mic will be opened for someone new.

Radio Ink Magazine is seeking a journalist with sharp instincts, deep curiosity, and the ability to lead conversations across the broadcast, digital audio, and policy worlds. This is not just a job about headlines.

We’re looking for someone who:

Sees stories where others see static

Thrives on tight deadlines and long-term vision alike

Writes with clarity, edits with precision, and leads with passion

Can move fluidly between breaking news, interviews, feature stories, and opinion columns

Has a deep respect for radio’s legacy – and a sharp eye on its future

You’ll work closely with our publisher and editorial team to deliver impactful, thoughtful journalism.

We believe in bold questions, impartial coverage, and amplifying the voices that make this industry thrive. If you’re ready to focus the conversation, the mic is yours. Direct all applications here.