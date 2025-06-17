8 Ways To Put The ‘V’ In MVP

In the world of sports, it’s clear what qualifies an individual as a Most Valuable Player. By definition, it’s an award given to the individual who has contributed the most to the team’s success. The key word is the “V” portion, which, broken down even more, means VALUE.

How close are you to being an MVP at your station? With all that has transpired in our business in the past 5 years with job eliminations, staff reductions, format changes, etc., now, more than ever, you should be thinking about what value you can bring to the radio station, the cluster, and the company.

A little disclaimer here: value does NOT necessarily equate to higher pay, but it does lend to what YOU may value the most today – continued employment and security!

How can you increase your value in the eyes of your employers?

1. Work at being the best at your current position.

Go above and beyond what you do on-air. Find out where you can help off the air? Podcasts, Digital Assets, events, voice tracking, etc. Get involved without the expectation of more in your bank account. That’s a tough one, but look at the long-range benefits.

2. Understand everything you can about the radio business.

Learn everything about Nielsen Ratings, whether it be PPM and/or diary, and how they (and you) can impact sales and revenue.

Develop a strong, collaborative relationship with sales. Assist with client pitches, recording specs, etc.

Treat the radio station as if it were yours – act like an owner.

3. Know the audience – and that means listeners AND clients.

Be very aware of the station’s target demo, their habits, what motivates them, and how they consume content.

Get very acquainted with those regular advertising clients of the station and what matters to them.

Use these insights in brainstorm sessions and meetings, and you’re thinking like a programmer.

4. Work on Developing New Skills

Learn how A.I. and other new technologies can benefit your show and the station, and offer suggestions/ideas.

Become a multi-platform content creator. Socials, videos, blogs, podcasts, etc.

Establish digital content fluency . Ask questions. Be curious. Learn. Bring new ideas to the table.

5. Be a Connector

Develop and grow relationships across all departments and do your best to bring them together when needed.

Learn to collaborate in all spaces.

6. Ask for Feedback – and Use It

Seek regular coaching – and act on it. Want the respect of your PD and/or GM? That’ll do it.

When you get better, your value grows. Need I say more?

7. Support Others

Mentor when you can. Maybe it’s a promo road crew person who wants to learn to be on air. Look for ways to help someone grow.

Be a cheerleader for the staff. Recognize the successes of your station peers and let them know personally.

Lift up those who are going through rough patches when you can.

8. Make Your Contributions Known

Share any “wins” with the staff, especially when they align with company goals. Use “we” more than “I.” Recognize your collaborators.

Stations love talent who perform and promote

As a long-time PD and OM, if I saw someone doing all the above, I would make sure they knew that I noticed and I would find ways to help them get to where they wanted to go, hopefully, inside the building. I did what I could to keep them, and I would let my supervisors know that in no uncertain terms. Who are the MVPs in your organization?

Value is more than a paycheck, especially now. Put those days of “four and the door” behind you. Be your station’s MVP.