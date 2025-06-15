SiriusXM Snags Trevor Noah Podcast in Latest Talent Poach

SiriusXM has stolen away another big star from Spotify as the satellite broadcaster seeks more well-known personalities to boost its podcasting presence. Comedian and former Daily Show host Trevor Noah will bring What Now? to the SiriusXM Podcast Network.

The exclusive multi-year agreement will officially begin on July 1 and will give SiriusXM Media exclusive advertising sales rights for both the audio and video versions of What Now?, which launched in 2023 with Spotify.

This marks the latest in a series of high-profile podcast acquisitions for SiriusXM, following nine-figure deals with Will Arnett, Jason Bateman, and Sean Hayes for SmartLess and Alex Cooper’s Unwell Network in 2024.

SiriusXM says the podcast will continue to be distributed on all major platforms, with ad-free listening available to SiriusXM Podcasts+ subscribers. Full video episodes will also be posted to YouTube. With the addition of Noah, SiriusXM adds to a lineup that includes Crime Junkie, Rotten Mango, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, and The Mel Robbins Podcast.

Noah said, “What Now? was founded on the idea that the best conversations happen when you’re not trying to perform and can just be curious about the person sitting across from you. SiriusXM gets that. I’m excited to bring our show to their network because they give creators the freedom to explore those big, messy, wonderful questions that keep us all up at night.”

SiriusXM President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein commented, “Trevor has the rare gift of making you think while also making you laugh – which is exactly what great podcasting is all about. We’re thrilled to welcome his voice to the SiriusXM Podcast Network, where he can reach even more listeners hungry for the smart, authentic conversations he’s known for, and together we look forward to exploring new content opportunities for SiriusXM subscribers.”