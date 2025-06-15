Garett Michaels Leaves San Diego For PNW GM Job

Washington State non-commercial outlet 90.7 KSER has appointed Garett Michaels as its General Manager, following a nationwide search. He will succeed longtime GM Tom Clendening, who retired earlier this spring after 13 years in the role.

Michaels transitions to the nonprofit, community-focused station after a decade as Director of Rock Programming for Local Media San Diego’s 91X (XETRA) and 100.7 BIG FM (KFBG). His resume includes two prior Program Director roles in the Pacific Northwest at Seattle’s KNDD and KYPT, as well as stints at KBZT San Diego, WHYT/WPLT Detroit, and WPLY Philadelphia.

He will begin his new position later this month.

Michaels stated, “Having lived in the Puget Sound region twice over the last 25 years, I have a deep love and appreciation for the culture, lifestyle and natural beauty of the area. As a big fan and supporter of public media, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to transition to this side of the broadcast industry, and I am honored to serve as the next general manager of KSER. The passion and dedication of the staff, and the many KSER volunteers is inspiring. I cannot wait to join them in the mission to enrich the communities we serve across Snohomish County and Whidbey Island.”