NCAA Baseball Championship Finals Return to Westwood One

Cumulus Media’s Westwood One will again serve as the exclusive radio broadcast partner for the NCAA Division I Men’s College World Series Championship Finals from Omaha’s Charles Schwab Field. The best-of-three Championship series begins Saturday, June 21.

Westwood One, in partnership with the NCAA Radio Network and NRG Media’s 1620 The Zone (KOZN), will also carry all preliminary games in the double-elimination format leading up to the finals. The broadcast lineup includes matchups between Arizona, Coastal Carolina, Louisville, Oregon State, Murray State, UCLA, Arkansas, and LSU. The tournament concludes with the championship finals on June 21, 22, and, if necessary, June 23.

For the 21st consecutive year, Kevin Kugler will call the action for the NCAA Radio Network. He’ll be joined by longtime broadcast partner and veteran announcer Scott Graham, who returns for his 14th year in the booth. Connor Happer will debut as the field reporter.

Fans can hear coverage nationwide via terrestrial radio, SiriusXM, NCAA.com/MCWS, westwoodonesports.com, the Westwood One Sports app, The Varsity Network app, and Alexa-enabled devices. TuneIn Premium subscribers will also have access.