Woodward Combats Hunger For Wisconsin-Area Veterans

Woodward Community Media’s seventh annual Combat Hunger drive raised enough food and funds to provide more than 50,000 meals for Eastern Wisconsin veterans in need. The daylong radiothon benefited Appleton’s local Veterans Village.

Donations from residents across Northeast Wisconsin totaled 2,820 pounds of food and $11,670 in contributions. The support is directed toward addressing food insecurity among veterans residing at Veterans Village, a facility that offers housing and wraparound services to former service members.

The event included live broadcasts from 105.7 WAPL, 95.9 KISS FM, Razor Wisconsin, 104.3 The Fuse, WHBY, and The Score WI, encouraging listeners and shoppers to donate.

According to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin President and CEO Patti Habeck, “Combat Hunger continues to demonstrate the strength of our community’s generosity. With Woodward Community Media championing this event, along with the wonderful support of donors, partners, and volunteers, we did much more than just collect food. We delivered essential nourishment and a message of gratitude to those who have selflessly served our country.”

Woodward Community Media Marketing & Promotions Director Roxanne Steele added, “The unwavering support from our community for the 7th annual Combat Hunger event is truly inspiring. It’s a privilege to give back to those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom. The impact of these donations extends beyond just providing meals; it offers hope and a renewed sense of purpose to our deserving veterans.”