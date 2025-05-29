Want to Win Hispanic Customers? Top Sellers Share Their Wisdom

Hispanic radio’s top sellers aren’t just driving revenue – they’re reshaping how businesses connect with one of the fastest-growing and most culturally rich demographics in the US.

In conversations with Radio Ink, this year’s Medallas de Cortez Salesperson of the Year finalists argue that Hispanic consumers don’t just want to be spoken to; they want to be understood, respected, and celebrated.

When authenticity is the final word, how can advertisers get it right? Read on for unfiltered takes on why consistency and commitment matter far more than quick campaigns and token outreach.

Radio Ink asked, What do advertisers need to know about Hispanic consumers to help them better understand the importance of Hispanic radio’s role in reaching them as part of their marketing strategy?

“Advertisers need to know that their business has to be FULLY COMMITTED to inviting them to the party (their business) and that they are truly welcomed there. Do you have a Spanish-speaking receptionist? Will someone answer in Spanish if they call? Is your website Spanish-friendly? Does your social media have a Hispanic presence? And most importantly, are you advertising in Spanish to them to build trust and create rapport? Is your business being known by the Hispanic Community before you are needed? All this takes time and sweat. If you want to do this for only 3 months, avoid the hassle. This is a long-term partnership, and not with us (media), but with the Hispanic audience.”

“Advertisers need to know that to genuinely connect with the Hispanic consumer, they need to connect and celebrate our culture in the most authentic way. And to do that means immersing their brand and communicating shared values. The most effective way to do that is through the power of Hispanic radio. Get curious, be creative, and don’t be cheesy.”

