Study: Podcast Ads Can Help Radio Brands Fill The Gender Gap

New data from Sounds Profitable and Magellan AI reveals that podcasting is not only a standout performer in the advertising ecosystem – it may be one of the most effective complements to AM/FM radio in a media strategy designed for reach and attention.

According to early results from the upcoming Advertising Landscape report, podcasting achieved the highest ad recall rate among all ad-supported media platforms, with 86% of listeners reporting they remembered hearing or seeing an advertisement in the past week. Notably, podcasting also recorded virtually no gender gap: men reported 86% recall, and women followed closely at 85%.

For radio broadcasters and advertisers, this presents an opportunity.

While AM/FM radio continues to be a mass reach platform, especially in-car and in-drive, it exhibits a significant gender gap in ad recall: 86% for male listeners versus 75% for female listeners. Streaming versions of radio show an even steeper divide, with 83% recall for men and just 65% for women.

Where AM/FM delivers broad awareness and frequency, podcasting offers intimacy, focus, and retention. The combination is powerful: a campaign launched over AM/FM can build mass exposure quickly, while companion podcast ads deliver reinforcement in an environment where listeners are more attentive and more likely to recall the message.

And because podcasting shares radio’s strength as an audio-first format, the synergy between the two platforms can be seamless for creative teams. Host-read podcast ads can echo the tone and branding used in radio spots, strengthening recall and brand consistency across platforms.

The research also highlights a unique opportunity for brands looking to engage female listeners. Among women, podcasting’s 85% ad recall rate significantly outpaces other platforms: 80% on network/cable TV, 73% on YouTube, 69% on Instagram, and just 53% on Snapchat. For radio groups aiming to close the gender attention gap, integrated podcasting strategies offer a solution grounded in measurable results.

The second part of the 2025 Advertising Landscape report will be presented in full on Wednesday, June 4 at 2p ET.