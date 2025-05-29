Cumulus Replaces News With New Vibe On Montgomery Radio

Cumulus Media has expanded its Montgomery cluster with the launch of digital FM station 95.1 The Vibe (WXFX-HD3), replacing a simulcast of the now-shuttered News Radio 1440 (WLWI-AM) with a Classic Hip Hop and R&B format.

The new station joins Cumulus Montgomery’s remaining roster, which includes I-92 (WLWI), 95.1 The Fox (WXFX), Y102 (WHHY), Mix 103.3 (WMXS), and Jox 740 (WMSP-AM). WLWI-AM has been silent since March.

Cumulus Montgomery Market Manager Paula Divello said, “We are excited to offer unique, new programming on HD that airs chart-topping Classic Hip Hop and R&B. We believe the listeners in Montgomery and Central Alabama will enjoy hearing all their old favorites – and the station will be a benefit to both the community and our advertisers. Not only will listeners love the sound and feel of The Vibe, but advertisers will find a new home and great opportunities to connect to audiences.”

Program Director Paul Horton commented, “The Vibe will attract listeners in the River Region who grew up with all the Classic Hip Hop and R&B favorites. It’s a blast from the past that brings nostalgia for the good old days back to Gen Xers and Millennials. And will surely become a favorite radio spot for every generation.”