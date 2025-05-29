Dan Sileo Returns to Tampa Bay Radio With New Midday Show

Sports radio host and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers lineman Dan Sileo has returned to the Tampa Bay airwaves with a new two-hour daily program. The Dan Sileo Show now airs in middays on Genesis Communications’ The Big 8 (WWBA-AM).

Sileo launched his broadcast career in the 1990s after playing for the Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, and Detroit Lions, following a college football run with the University of Miami Hurricanes. His radio experience includes national hosting duties on Fox Sports Radio and USA Radio Network, as well as regional stops in San Francisco, Orlando’s WYGM 740, and San Diego’s XEPRS, and syndication via JAKIB Media Partners.

The host has experienced his fair share of controversy, as well, after being released from Tampa’s WDAE and Miami’s WQAM and WMEN over three separate incidents that occurred on Twitter within the span of 20 months in 2012 and 2013.

Sileo says his return is heavily focused on Tampa Bay’s teams and sports culture, featuring a mix of interviews with players and coaches, commentary on local sports headlines, and rapid-fire call-in segments. He added, “It’s great to be back, Tampa Bay! This has been a second home to me for a long time, a community where I’ve experienced some of my best years personally and professionally, and one of the most exciting sports markets in the nation.”

Genesis Communications President and CEO Bruce Maduri commented, “The combination of Dan and [morning host] Bubba the Love Sponge will pack a one-two punch of star power…that defines WWBA 820 as the center of entertainment radio for Tampa Bay.”

Genesis Communications VP of Programming and Operations Brad James remarked, “Dan is a rare talent who combines the experience of a former NFL player, a former college player for the then-champion Miami Hurricanes, and a nationally proven sports talk show host in different markets across the country. He uniquely knows what players go through and what fans want to know, and he brings that together in his own fast, furious, and funny style.”