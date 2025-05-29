Schaflander Named Market Manager for Cumulus Media Atlanta

Cumulus Media has appointed Justin Schaflander as Vice President and Market Manager for its Atlanta cluster, after bringing the former iHeartMedia executive back to the Peach State following a two-year stint in Los Angeles with Good Karma Brands.

Before joining Cumulus Atlanta as Vice President of Sales in early 2024, Schaflander served as Director of Sales for ESPN Los Angeles (KSPN-AM). Schaflander’s radio résumé includes more than a decade at iHeartMedia, where he held positions including Region President for Georgia, Market President for Atlanta, and Vice President of Sales.

Schaflander will now fully oversee New Country 101.FIVE (WKHX), 99X (WNNX), Q99.7 (WWWQ), and OG 97.9 (WWWQ-HD3).

Cumulus Media President of Operations Dave Milner said, “Justin is a proven leader with deep roots in the Atlanta media landscape and a strong track record of driving results and developing high-performing teams. His passion for the business, strategic mindset, and commitment to our people and brands make him the ideal person to lead Cumulus Atlanta into its next chapter of growth.”

Schaflander stated, “It’s an honor to step into this role. My focus is clear: drive revenue, serve our partners and listeners well, and lead with urgency. We’ve got the talent, the tools, and the mindset – and there’s real opportunity ahead. Now’s the time to capture it, have some fun, and deliver great results.”