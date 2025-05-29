Ethan Jackson Locks On With LAZER 103.3 In Des Moines

Saga Communications’ Des Moines Media Group is welcoming Ethan Jackson as the cluster’s new Production Director and midday host on LAZER 103.3 (KAZR). Jackson comes to Des Moines from Cumulus Media Topeka.

In Kansas, he was Assistant Program Director and midday host for V100 (KDVV) and Production Director. He is set to begin his new role on Monday, June 16.

Des Moines Media Group General Manager Stephanie Heide remarked, “We are excited for the experience, knowledge, and talent that Ethan brings to the Production Director position as well as Middays on LAZER 103.3. He is a fantastic addition to our team here at Des Moines Media Group.”

Jackson stated, “Thank you to Stephanie Heide, Leigh McNabb, and Wes Styles for giving me the opportunity to join the team at Des Moines Media Group. Lazer 103.3 is a powerhouse, and I could not be more excited to join an already incredible on-air lineup. I can’t wait to rock with everyone in Des Moines!”