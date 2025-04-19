iHeart’s BIN Campaign to Address Black Maternal Health Crisis

iHeartMedia’s Black Information Network has launched a national public awareness initiative focused on Black maternal mortality in the US. Saving Black Moms: A Maternal Health Crisis will include on-air and digital reporting, PSAs, and community engagement across BIN’s platforms.

Phase one of the campaign includes a special hour-long program airing April 23, featuring a message from BIN President Tony Coles, as part of Black Maternal Health Week. Coverage will continue through May 11 with a Mother’s Day edition of Black Perspective. Phase two begins June 2 with a new microsite, digital outreach, and weekly reporting extending through September.

BIN operates in nearly 50 markets across the US.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that in 2023, Black women experienced a maternal mortality rate of 50.3 deaths per 100,000 live births – more than three times the rate of white women and nearly five times that of Asian women. The disparity exists across age groups, education levels, and income brackets.

Experts cite contributing factors such as lack of insurance, limited access to care, inadequate prenatal and postpartum services, housing insecurity, and geographic barriers.

The BIN campaign will highlight personal stories and expert commentary, with contributions from medical professionals, advocates, and community leaders, including BIN Local Roundtable Member and Viola’s House CEO Thana Hickman, who is serving as the campaign’s official maternal health advisor.

Coles commented, “As a network committed to amplifying underrepresented voices, it is our responsibility to shine a light on the alarming disparities that Black women face before, during and after childbirth. This campaign is about advocacy, action, and partnership. By working with trusted community organizations and The BIN Local Roundtable, we can help raise awareness and ensure every Black mother receives the care and support she deserves.”

Hickman said, “I am honored to be a part of the Black Information Network’s movement to educate listeners about the meaningful things we are doing and can do, community by community, to help eliminate the alarming disparities in the Black maternal mortality rate. Uplifting Black mothers and babies requires the support of everyone in the village. We know that awareness, action, and advocacy can save the lives of mothers across this country. When we tap into our power, we can make real and lasting change to sustain Black motherhood.”