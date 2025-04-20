La Ley Extends Reach Into Two New North Carolina Markets

Curtis Media Group is growing its Spanish-language footprint in North Carolina with the expansion of its Regional Mexican formatted La Ley. La Ley will air a simulcast of WYMY in Burlington on WFMC-AM in Goldsboro and WWMC-AM in Kinston.

Curtis Media Group President and COO Trip Savery said, “As local North Carolina broadcasters, we are now able to serve the Hispanic community with greater coverage in eastern North Carolina. We look forward to serving these communities with the same commitment to local news, entertainment, and information we are famous for.”

La Ley North Carolina General Manager Shirley Davenport stated, “Our listeners are our lifeblood. They are the reason that the La Ley brand exists. That’s why my team and I are thrilled by La Ley’s expansion into the Goldsboro and the Kinston markets. We look forward to connecting with our Goldsboro and Kinston friends and neighbors, as well as establishing La Ley NC as an active part of both communities.”

Curtis Media Goldsboro & Kinston Market Manager Jamie Evans remarked, “The Hispanic community has a rich heritage in Goldsboro and Kinston, and I’m honored to serve them by offering La Ley’s outstanding mix of music, news, and entertainment. By combining La Ley’s entertainment value with its commitment to local community involvement, I’m truly excited by the opportunities that lie ahead.”

La Ley Program Director Julie Garza added, “It’s been incredibly rewarding to witness La Ley’s growth over the past 20 years I’ve been here. Seeing our brand expand to serve the Goldsboro and Kinston markets is deeply fulfilling. The fact that we’re already hearing from longtime listeners makes it all-the-more meaningful – that’s truly priceless.”