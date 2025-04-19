Another Westwood One Talk Host Joins Trump Administration

Another Westwood One syndicated talk host is taking a seat in the Trump administration, as Conservative personality Mark Levin is joining a restructured Homeland Security Advisory Council to focus on immigration enforcement and border security.

President Trump made the announcement on April 17 on social media. Trump wrote that the new advisory council would be composed of “Top Experts in their field, who are highly respected by their peers.”

Levin, a longtime conservative media figure, will join the council under the direction of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem alongside South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, former NYPD detective and media personality Bo Dietl, and Florida state senator Joseph Gruters.

The group, originally formed in 2002 in the wake of the September 11 attacks, provides strategic advice on homeland security policies and operations. Under Trump, the council is expected to prioritize efforts at the southern US border, including the deportation of undocumented immigrants.

Levin acknowledged the appointment on X, posting, “What an honor! Thank you, Mr. President!” The appointment is not expected to affect his daily radio program or his Life, Liberty, and Levin show on FOX News. The Mark Levin Show is heard on nearly 400 stations in the US.

Another Westwood One personality, Dan Bongino, was forced to depart his radio show to serve as Deputy Director of the FBI under President Trump. To fill his midday timeslot, Westwood One parent company Cumulus Media launched The Vince Show with Vince Coglianese in March. Coglianese, known for his work on WMAL and as Editorial Director of The Daily Caller, is already experiencing success in the slot.