Norsan Media Names New National Accounts Director

Hispanic-focused broadcaster Norsan Media has appointed Sylvia Serna Refojo as National Accounts Director. Refojo will lead partnerships with agencies and advertisers seeking to reach the growing Hispanic market through culturally relevant campaigns.

Norsan operates more than 50 radio stations across North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, and Texas.

Refojo previously held leadership roles at Spanish Broadcasting System, where she helped shape national strategies across key markets including Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Chicago, and Puerto Rico. Her agency experience includes work with Tapestry/MediaVest/Spark and The Bravo Group, developing media initiatives tailored to multicultural audiences.

Norsan Media CEO Natalia Sanchez Alvarez said, “Sylvia’s deep industry knowledge and national insight will be key as we expand our footprint and build stronger partnerships.”

Refojo added, “I’m thrilled to bring my passion for meaningful storytelling to Norsan Media and contribute to developing innovative, audience-focused campaigns.”