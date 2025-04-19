Lisa Waks Joins AdLarge as EVP of Business Development

AdLarge and the fwd. network have named Lisa Waks as Executive Vice President of Business Development and Partnerships. Waks will oversee strategic digital partnerships and business development, including the fwd. network’s slate of female-focused content.

Waks brings more than two decades of experience in digital content, audio, and brand partnerships, having held senior roles at Condé Nast, Scripps Networks Interactive, TED Conferences, and Westwood One. Her work has helped scale multi-platform brands across print, video, TV, live events, and podcasting.

AdLarge CEO Cathy Csukas praised the hire, saying, “Lisa’s expertise and deep understanding of the evolving media landscape make her an incredible asset to our team. Her ability to forge meaningful partnerships and develop innovative business strategies will be instrumental in expanding the fwd. network’s reach and impact.”

Waks commented, “The fwd. network is leading the way in empowering female creators with the platform and support to elevate their voices and grow their brands. I’m thrilled to join a team that champions innovation and inclusivity, and I look forward to driving new opportunities for growth and taking our portfolio to the next level.”