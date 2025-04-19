Local Media’s Joe Lindsay Joins Steal, Richards at Consultancy

Collective Heads, the radio programming and operations-focused consultancy that’s home to veteran industry figures Tim Richards and Jimmy Steal, is welcoming Local Media San Diego Director of Operations and Programming Joe Lindsay to its team.

Lindsay is including consultancy work alongside day-to-day duties for the Mexico-licensed Z90 (XHITZ), 91X (XETRA), and Magic 92.5 (XHRM).

Richards commented, “Joe is an incredible media professional and one of the greatest minds in radio and marketing that I’ve had the good fortune of working with. We are beyond excited to officially welcome him to Collective Heads.”

Lindsay commented, “It’s truly an honor to be part of such a talented team. We’ve had some amazing wins with our clients over the past few years, and I’m excited to continue building on that momentum. The work has been both meaningful and rewarding for everyone involved.”