NAB: Google Antitrust Ruling Proves Big Tech Harms Local Radio

A federal judge’s ruling that Google illegally monopolized key online advertising markets is drawing praise from the NAB, which says the decision validates long-held concerns about Big Tech’s influence over digital revenue streams critical to local journalism.

US District Judge Leonie Brinkema found that Google “willfully acquired and maintained monopoly power” in both the publisher ad server and ad exchange markets. The ruling clears the path for antitrust prosecutors to seek structural remedies in a future trial, including a possible forced divestiture of Google Ad Manager.

The ruling comes as the NAB intensifies its campaign against Big Tech, advocating for regulatory reforms to address the competitive disparities faced by local broadcasters. A major part of that is urging the FCC to remove radio ownership caps that broadcasters say limit the growth and competitiveness of local stations.

NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt commented, “This decision affirms what local broadcasters and other publishers have long known: Google has used its dominance in the online advertising marketplace to disadvantage content creators and tilt the playing field. We commend the Department of Justice for taking on this critical case.”

Judge Brinkema’s opinion found that Google’s behavior not only excluded rivals but also harmed publishers and consumers by distorting competition and limiting revenue opportunities.

LeGeyt added, “As policymakers and regulators consider the implications of this ruling, we urge them to recognize that the same Big Tech dominance harming digital publishers is also undermining the advertising revenue local broadcasters rely on to serve their communities. We are encouraged that the FCC, under Chairman Carr’s leadership, is taking steps to modernize its rules and look forward to swift action that begins to level the competitive playing field.”

Thursday’s ruling marks the second time a US court has found the company to be illegally monopolizing a digital market, following a similar judgment in a case involving its search engine. While Google has vowed to appeal, the ruling may signal a broader inflection point for the ad tech sector.

As part of its broader strategy, the NAB is engaging with policymakers and the public through a multi-platform campaign, including a dedicated website and national advertising, to garner support for these regulatory changes.