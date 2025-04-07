Delilah Accepts 2025 LABF Insight Award With Emotional Speech

Syndicated radio host Delilah was recognized for her five decades in broadcasting with the fourth annual Insight Award from the Library of American Broadcasting Foundation during the Morning Session of the 2025 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

Delilah, the most-listened-to woman on radio in the United States, reaches more than eight million listeners each week on approximately 160 radio stations.

Her career milestone of 50 years on the air was marked in 2024, and she has hosted her current program format since 1984. Known for creating a deep sense of companionship with her audience through song dedications, storytelling, and advice, she has built one of radio’s most enduring relationships with listeners.

The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation presents the Insight Award to individuals or organizations whose work enhances public understanding of the role, operation, history, or impact of media in society. Previous recipients include actor, director, and educator LeVar Burton, CBS News program 60 Minutes, and award-winning journalist and producer Soledad O’Brien.

During her acceptance speech, Delilah shared with the NAB Show audience how early challenges shaped her perspective, eventually leading her to focus on serving and honoring every individual she encounters through the medium.

Delilah said, “Radio has given me the ability and paid me far better than KLSY ever did, given me the ability to experience that five hours a night, five days a week. Who else gets to do that? Who else gets to paint pictures?” She added, “No medium exists that can transport and transform and inform like radio. And I thank God that I have had this career, all these amazing opportunities. Thank you for this honor, thank you for blessing me, thank you for believing in radio.”

LABF Co-Chairs Beasley Media Group Chief Communications Officer Heidi Raphael and communications attorney Jack Goodman commented, “Delilah’s extraordinary ability to connect with listeners, her passion for storytelling, and her unwavering commitment to making a difference in the lives of others exemplified the essence of the Insight Award,” they said. “We were thrilled to honor her remarkable contributions to broadcasting.”