Dafnne Wejebe to Lead Nueva Network’s New Podcast Platform

Nueva Network has named Dafnne Wejebe Vice President and Director of Audio Content for its newly launched Latino podcast platform, Que Onnda. Wejebe will oversee the development and production of original Latino-focused podcasts.

Wejebe brings more than a decade of media production experience to the role, most recently serving at MundoNOW and as Senior Podcast Producer and On-Air Talent at Univision. During her time there, she created and hosted Enigmas sin Resolver. Her background includes work across multiple media channels, with a focus on creating storytelling that resonates with Latino audiences.

Planned content includes bilingual true crime, paranormal storytelling, sports, entertainment, and mystery series. She will also adapt content from Nueva Network’s live terrestrial radio broadcasts for on-demand audiences.

Nueva Network Founder and CEO José Villafañe said, “We are thrilled to welcome Dafnne Wejebe to Nueva Network. Her extensive podcast industry expertise, proven creative talent, and deep understanding of podcast audiences position her perfectly to lead our podcasting initiatives. With Dafnne’s leadership, Que Onnda will set new benchmarks in storytelling, podcast content creation, and audience engagement across our digital and radio platforms.”

Wejebe remarked, “Que Onnda represents an exciting opportunity to innovate and redefine Latino podcasting and audio entertainment. I am eager to work closely with Nueva Network’s talented team and leverage our vast resources and platforms to bring audiences original podcast content that entertains, inspires, and connects deeply with our rich cultural narratives.”