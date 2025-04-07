Colorado Broadcasters Association Celebrates Radio Excellence

Hundreds of radio and TV professionals gathered on April 5 at The Ritz-Carlton Denver for the Colorado Broadcasters Association’s Annual Awards of Excellence Gala, recognizing outstanding achievements across the state’s broadcast industry in the past year.

The evening’s awards ceremony honored standout work from across the state with a record 933 entries submitted, including 513 from radio, which were judged by more than 200 volunteer broadcasters nationwide.

During the event, the CBA announced the upcoming launch of the Colorado Broadcasters Hall of Fame, a new initiative set to debut this fall aimed at celebrating the careers of the state’s most influential broadcast figures.

Among the individual award winners, Colorado Springs radio veteran Captain Dan was presented the Harry W. Hoth Public Service Award for his contributions both on and off the air. KKCO-TV Grand Junction’s Casey Wren received the Rex Howell Broadcaster of the Year Award for his outstanding service to the industry.

The CBA also named the “Stations of the Year” for 2024 across multiple market sizes based on a points system reflecting both first-place wins and second-place Certificates of Merit. KBVC-FM Buena Vista earned Small Market Radio Station of the Year, KYSL-FM Frisco took Medium Market Radio Station of the Year, KUNC-FM Northern Colorado was recognized in the Major Market category, and KOA-AM Denver captured Metro Market honors.

A complete list of winners and honorees can be found on the CBA site.