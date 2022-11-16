MundoNow Picks Dafnne Wejebe for Audio Content Director

Bilingual and bicultural media platform MundoNow has hired Dafnne Wejebe away from Univision to serve as the company’s director of audio content.

Wejebe will anchor the show Codice Criptico on MundoNow’s new Óyenos Audio podcast network, and will deliver bilingual content that “engages the listener to help Wejebe explore and solve all the mysteries of the world, including conspiracy theories, UFOs, past lives,” the afterlife and other paranormal topics, a spokesperson said.

“We are very excited to welcome Dafnne Wejebe to the MundoNow team,” Rene Alegria, MundoNow’s chief executive officer, said on Wednesday. “Her talent, industry experience and strong connection to her audience will accelerate our strategy to build a diverse offering of smart, highly sophisticated podcasts aimed at our bilingual audience. As an established and engaging producer and on-air host, her new show, Codice Criptico, will serve as a platform for delivering unmatched content. She joins a group of respected digital media industry veterans who recently joined MundoNow to advance our unique approach to serving our audience and participate in the tremendous growth potential across our platform.”

Wejebe recently served as the senior podcast producer and on-air talent at Univision, where she hosted the network’s top show Enigmas sin Resolver. In addition to her own show, Wejebe will direct all of MundoNow’s audio and podcasting initiatives and productions.

“MundoNow is already on its way to becoming a leader in multicultural and bilingual podcasting,” Wejebe said on Wednesday. “Since the rebrand, I’ve witnessed its expansion in the Hispanic media market, reflecting its compelling vision, strong leadership, and quality content. I look forward to bringing my insights and content contributions to the fold, and most importantly to our listeners, as we expand the production of Codice Criptico, and continue to roll-out Óyenos Audio, MundoNow’s new bilingual podcast network.”

MundoNow was previously known as MundoNow Hispanico.