Cumulus Topeka Lands Five Excellence Awards

Cumulus Topeka radio stations Majic 107.7/KMAJ-FM (AC) and V100/KDVV-FM (Rock) have been recognized with five awards by the Kansas Association of Broadcasters in the KAB’s 2022 Station Awards for Excellence in Broadcasting.

Majic 107.7’s Shawn Knight and Danielle Norwood took top honors for Best Morning Show with Majic Morning Show With Knight & Norwood, while Majic 107.7 received 1st and 2nd Place Awards for Public Service Announcement for Topeka Helping Hands Humane Society PSA (1st) and the Topeka Bowling for Boobies PSA (2nd). Robert Elfman, V100 Program Director and On-Air Host of The Robert Elfman Show in Afternoons on V100, received a First Place Award for DJ Personality Aircheck, and Majic 107.7’s Shawn Knight, On-Air Host, Majic Morning Show With Knight & Norwood, received a Second Place Award for DJ Personality Aircheck.

Nic Merenda, Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Topeka, said: “Robert, Danielle and Shawn bring an unmatched passion and work ethic to their shows every day. I am so proud that their efforts have been recognized by the Kansas Association of Broadcasters.”