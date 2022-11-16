Kershner Joins McVay 

McVay Media has hired Nights with Elaina Executive Producer Ryan Kershner. Kershner will be on producing podcasts, branded audio for the music industry, artists and product-oriented projects, branded content, audio specials and longform programming for radio and streaming platforms.

McVay Media President Mike McVay said “Ryan and I have worked together on multiple projects before he joined Westwood One and I worked with him during our mutual time there. McVay Media has grown our business to where we’re engaged with multiple premium companies that are seeing meteoric growth. They can benefit from having another pair of ears and a skilled set of hands on their audio projects.”

Kershner said “I’ve loved my time working at Westwood One and working with Elaina Smith … first on “Nash Nights Live” and then “Nights with Elaina.” I’m proud of what we’ve built and will always applaud her success. I want to thank Brian Philips, Susan Stephens, Charlie Cook and truly everyone I worked with for the opportunity to grow and learn. After much consideration, the opportunity to be surrounded by family, work with my longtime mentor and to continue my career growth, was too hard to pass up.”

Kershner leaves Westwood One after 10 years with the network. He departs at the end of the year.