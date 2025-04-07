Upside Climbs to Number 2 in National Radio Ad Play for the Week

By
Cameron Coats
-
0
Get Upside

Progressive continued its reign atop the national radio advertising rankings for the week of March 31 to April 6, according to Media Monitors’ Spot Ten Radio report. The insurance giant held onto the No. 1 position, as Upside made a notable climb this week.

The cash-back app jumped from No. 7 to No. 2 as credit card company Discover reentered the top five. ZipRecruiter held steady at No. 4, remaining a reliable advertiser amid seasonal hiring booms. Meanwhile, Morgan & Morgan secured the No. 5 spot, as the personal injury law firm continues its steady nationwide messaging effort.

A blue and white chart titled "Spot Ten Radio National Mar 31, 2025 – April 6, 2025," showing the top ten advertisers based on play count, led by Progressive, Upside, Discover, ZipRecruiter, and Morgan & Morgan.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here