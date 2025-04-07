Live365 Expands Its Internet Radio Services to Mexico

Live365 has officially launched its broadcasting and listening services in Mexico, marking a significant expansion of its North American operations. The announcement came during the 2025 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

As part of the move, Live365 has secured bundled licensing agreements with Mexican rights organizations SOMEXFON and EMMAC/SACM (Editores Mexicanos de Música and Sociedad de Autores y Compositores de México). This allows broadcasters to legally reach listeners in Mexico through the Live365 website, mobile apps, TV apps, Alexa Skill, and other platforms without needing to obtain separate rights agreements.

The expansion opens the Live365 platform to broadcasters in Mexico, offering licensing coverage, stream hosting, station management tools, analytics, and customer support. Live365 positions itself as a solution for terrestrial radio stations, faith-based organizations, educational institutions, and individual creators aiming to expand into online broadcasting.

Live365 also announced a new distribution partnership with Grupo ACIR’s iHeartRadio Mexico, complementing its existing US distribution channels available through Live365 Premium packages. This partnership broadens potential audiences across both the United States and Mexico.

Live365 President Jason Stoddard commented, “Launching in Mexico is a milestone for Live365 – not just expanding broadcaster reach but also embracing the dynamic culture of Mexico on our platform. Thanks to strategic licensing partnerships with EMMAC/SACM and SOMEXFON, we’re providing streamlined, bundled licensing coverage that empowers radio stations and creators to innovate and connect like never before.”

IT Director for Grupo ACIR and iHeartRadio México Project Leader Manuel Pérez del Castillo said, “We’re excited to welcome Live365 to iHeartRadio in Mexico and confident that our listeners will enjoy the variety and quality of the new stations that will be available to all our users.”