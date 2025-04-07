Stephen A. Smith Keeping Options Open for 2028 Presidential Run

Sports radio and television staple Stephen A. Smith shared his unfiltered thoughts on politics, the state of America, and a potential future in the White House during a conversation with McVay Media President Mike McVay at NAB Show 2025.

“I have no desire to be a politician, but I’ve decided I’m no longer going to close that. I’m going to keep my options open,” said Smith. “I’m going to entertain the possibility. if it comes in late 2026, 2027, where I look at this country and I think it’s an absolute mess and there’s legitimate reason to believe, whether it’s via exploratory committees or anything else, that I indeed would have a legitimate shot to win the presidency of the United States, I am not going to rule it out. And I’m not playing.”

Smith, who recently signed a $100 million contract extension with ESPN, added that while he acknowledges the steep learning curve ahead, he believes he could compete with career politicians on the debate stage. “This is what I do for a living. If for no other reason than to stand on a debate stage with tens of millions of people watching… I will eat them alive.”

During the interview, Smith also discussed the rocky state of American politics. He criticized both political parties, saying, “I think as a nation, we’re in a bad spot. It’s not to say that we can’t recover. We’re America.” He slammed Democrats for veering too far into identity politics and accused Republicans of failing to uphold principles. “The Democratic Party… it’s an absolute mess. It’s leaderless. They veered this country in an extreme direction,” Smith said. On the other side, regarding Donald Trump’s leadership, Smith said, “I think he’s a bit haphazard… If he has a plan, he’s the only one that seems to be aware of it.”

Smith emphasized that if the political landscape does not improve, his interest in a presidential run could become serious. “They better hope I’m not interested. I can tell you that much. I don’t like any of them right now.”

Beyond politics, Smith reflected on his own professional journey, admitting that being fired from ESPN early in his career forced him to confront his shortcomings. “Accountability starts with yourself,” he said, recounting a pivotal moment when his mother urged him to take responsibility for his failures. The experience, he said, shaped both his personal life and career.

On the state of media today, Smith criticized outlets for prioritizing ideology over truth. “Far too many of us have made the pivotal mistake of taking sides. The side is supposed to be the truth.”

Smith also weighed in on the current state of collegiate athletics, expressing mixed feelings about NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals. While he supports athletes being compensated, he worries about the unintended consequences of the transfer portal and sudden wealth for young players. “The fact that things had to even itself out to some degree… I think is a good thing,” he said.

Finally, Smith, who was inducted into the Library of American Foundation’s Giants of Broadcasting in the fall, shared advice for aspiring media professionals, urging young people to focus less on fame and more on hard work. “Stop worrying about the sizzle. The sizzle will come. You want the attention. You want the rewards. Do you want to put in the work?”