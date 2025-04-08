I-Rock 93.5 Raises $6,500 for Quad Cities Gilda’s Club

As part of Colon Cancer Awareness Month, Townsquare Media’s I-Rock 93.5 (KJOC) raised $6,519 in support of the Cancer Support Community at Gilda’s Club, which operates in Iowa’s Quad Cities through its Davenport and Moline locations.

The station promoted the effort with the tagline I-Rock 93.5 Gives A Crap, encouraging listeners to contribute to a cause that supports families impacted by cancer in the Quad Cities area. To cap off the month-long initiative, supporters gathered at The Pub in Milan for a final fundraising push featuring giveaways, raffle items, and prizes including concert tickets, autographed memorabilia, and more.

Donations went entirely to Gilda’s Club to assist local patients and their loved ones with emotional and practical support during treatment and recovery.

Townsquare Quad Cities Operations Manager Ryan McCredden said, “March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month, which is close to my heart. My father passed away from colon cancer over 20 years ago. A facility like this in my town would have been such a blessing. It’s a wonderful place that helps patients and their families with the toll cancer places on a family.”