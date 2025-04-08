What To See At NAB Show 2025: Tuesday Sessions for Radio

The 2025 NAB Show continues in Las Vegas for its final full day for radio discussions on Tuesday with a full slate of events, from marketing strategies, guest booking, leadership for the next generation, and the future of fan engagement through music and storytelling.

Sip-and-Speak Series: Guestbooking Strategies – How to Book Guests and Prep Them for the Best Content

9:00 – 9:40a | W231-W232: TV and Radio HQ

McVay Media Consulting President Mike McVay will share practical strategies for identifying compelling guests and preparing them to deliver engaging, audience-driven content. The session will offer tips on boosting show quality by improving the guest experience from booking to broadcast.

We Are Broadcasters

10:00 – 11:00a | W4543 Main Stage

The We Are Broadcasters event will recognize excellence across television, radio, and digital media. Highlights include Radio Ink President and Publisher Deborah Parenti being honored with the Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio Trailblazer Award and the presentation of the TV Chairman’s Award to Penn & Teller.

Winning Radio & Podcast Marketing Strategies

11:30a – 12:20p | W233

Marketing and communication leaders from radio and podcasting will reveal the strategies and campaigns that have successfully boosted audience engagement and listener numbers. The session will feature YouTube’s Emma Sweet, Coleman Insights Vice President Jay Nachlis, and Urban One Senior Vice President Samuel Tatum, Jr., moderated by John Wordock of John Wordock Media.

Mentoring & Inspiring Women Present Next Generation Trailblazers: A Developing Vision for the Future

1:30 – 2:30p | W217-W218

Leaders from multi-generational broadcasting companies will explore how evolving technology, shifting workplace expectations, and a commitment to future-readiness are reshaping the industry. The session will cover strategies for balancing innovation with human connection, remaining competitive, and thriving as employers of choice. Moderator Lisa Fields, President of Media Staffing Network, will be joined by panelists Dana Schaeffer, Digital Content Creator and Journalist; Elizabeth Placencia, Director of Operations at Lazer Media; Julie Koehn, President and CEO of Lenawee Broadcasting Company; Taylor Dick, President of Dick Broadcasting; and Tom Hubbard, Digital Sales Manager at KOB/Hubbard Television.

Amplifying Success: Lessons from Bobby Carter and the Tiny Desk Concert Series for Radio and Podcasting

3:00 – 3:45p | W233

Bobby Carter, the creative force behind NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts, will share how radio and podcasting professionals can draw inspiration from the series’ model to build community, create memorable content, and deliver authentic storytelling. NAB Director of Member Content Jared Easley will moderate the discussion.

For full coverage on NAB Show 2025 live from Las Vegas and more can’t-miss sessions, follow our Radio Ink daily headlines and @radioinkmagazine on Instagram.