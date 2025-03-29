Parenti, LeGeyt, Top CFOs to Open 2025 MFM Conference

The 2025 Media Financial Management Association Annual Conference will host a must-attend keynote panel led by Radio Ink and Radio + Television Business Report Publisher and President Deborah Parenti alongside some of broadcasting’s best CFOs.

The MFM Conference is set for May 18-21 in Arlington, VA.

The first full day of the event begins with a welcome address from NAB President Curtis LeGeyt, immediately followed by Parenti’s discussion with Saga Communications EVP/Chief Financial Officer/Treasurer Sam Bush, Sinclair EVP/CFO Lucy Rutishauser, and Hearst Television CFO John Drain.

The panel will examine the leadership challenges of managing media organizations through an era of heightened disruption, including M&A activity, cybersecurity risks, capital market volatility, and shifting audience behaviors. The session is expected to explore how financial executives are adapting and guiding their companies through an environment where the business of broadcasting is being redefined in real time.

The remainder of the first day’s programming includes a session from Nielsen Audio Managing Director Rich Tunkel on the recently introduced “3-minute rule” quarter hour qualifier change and its implications for radio, along with legal and policy insights from Wilkinson Barker Knauer attorney David Oxenford and NAB Vice President of Public Policy Kirsten Donaldson.

RBR+TVBR will provide live coverage of the event from the Marriott Crystal Gateway, with highlights from Adam R Jacobson to be included in Radio Ink‘s Daily Headlines.