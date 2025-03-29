Kira Kathleen Adds APD Stripes With Move To Columbia’s Y107

Zimmer Communications has announced the addition of Kira Kathleen to its on-air and programming staff in Columbia, MO. Kathleen will serve as Y107 (KTXY) Assistant Program Director and afternoon drive host. She will also take evenings on Clear99 (KCLR).

Kathleen joins Zimmer from Cumulus Media’s Warm 98 in Cincinnati, where she hosted afternoons until the company’s mass layoffs in November. Her past radio experience includes morning drive on Cat Country 96 in Allentown, production and admin roles with Lotus Communications Las Vegas, and promotions and on-air with Audacy Las Vegas.

She was also a 2024 Radio Ink 30 and Under Superstar.

Zimmer Communications Corporate Operations Director Trevor Morgan said, “Kira has a passion and drive that we’re excited to add to our team. She’s eager to learn and serve. We can’t wait to see her growth.”

Kira Kathleen commented, “I am thrilled to join the Zimmer Communications team! The culture and values at Zimmer are second to none, and I am excited to further learn and grow in the industry.”