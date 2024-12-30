Season of Giving Tally: $28.1M Raised With Two Days to Top 2023

Millions are pouring in for the final days of Radio Ink‘s 2024 Season of Giving Tally, showcasing the impact of radio stations across the US. In the final full week, $4,505,487.44 was reported, bringing the cumulative total to $28.1 million – barely short of 2023’s total with two days to go.

The 13th annual SAY Detroit Radiothon, hosted by author and WJR-AM afternoon host Mitch Albom and his co-host Ken Brown, raised a record-breaking $2,227,573.44. During the radiothon, two Detroit families even received keys to new homes.

Cox Media Group Atlanta’s 95.5 WSB (WSB-AM/WSBB-FM), in partnership with Clark Howard, raised over $1.3 million this December through the Clark’s Christmas Kids program, ensuring nearly 9,000 foster children in Georgia received gifts for Christmas.

iHeartMedia San Diego’s eight radio stations joined forces for the seventh annual iHeart Rady Children’s Giveathon on December 11 and 12 to benefit Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego. Listeners contributed $437,264 through phone, text, and online donations.

Audacy’s K-FROG 95.1 (KFRG) in Riverside, CA, held its 23rd annual K-Froggers for Kids Radiothon, raising more than $198,000 to support pediatric patients at Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital facing cancer and other serious illnesses.

Alpha Media’s Saginaw cluster, led by Newsradio WSGW, held its 19th annual Sharing Hope radiothon on December 12, raising $66,650 to support rescue ministries in the Mid-Michigan area.

Cumulus Media’s Q106.1 (KOQL) in Columbia, MO, brought holiday cheer to patients at MU Health Care Children’s Hospital by donating $50,000 worth of toys through its annual Secret Elf Toy Drive.

Cox Media Group Orlando morning host Slater from K92.3 (WWKA) spent three days in a local clock tower to collect toys for Ronald McDonald House of Central Florida and Nathaniel’s Hope Charities. The drive filled a semi-truck with nearly 20,000 toys.

Two Central Texas radio operators hosted toy drives before the holidays that helped 507 Brownwood families this Christmas. Wendlee Broadcasting and Brown County Broadcasting collectively gathered more than 2,300 toys and $16,000 for Brown County Toys for Kids.

Saga Communications’ KISM 92.9 has awarded a refurbished vehicle to a local veteran as part of its “Vehicle for a Vet” initiative, now in its eighth year. The 2024 recipient, Jason Thayer, a Skagit County resident, served 12 years in the US Army Infantry.

Over five weeks, Destiny Loney and Taylor Martensen of Those Girls in the Afternoon on Cedar Rapids’ Z102.9 collected 3,658.5 pounds of dry dog and cat food, 852 cans of wet food, 325 pounds of litter, and 141 toys for the Cedar Valley Humane Society during their second annual Stuff the Waggin’ campaign.

Audacy Philadelphia’s B101 (WBEB) wrapped its 16th Annual Christmas Choir Competition on December 22. Winners Carl Sandburg Middle School and Pottsgrove High School opened for the Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s The Lost Christmas Eve tour and each received $5,000 for their school music programs.

With less than 48 hours to the finish line, radio still has $220,000 to collect to top last year’s total of $28.32 million. It’s not too late to share your good news! If your station has held or will hold a radiothon or other community fundraiser between November 1 and December 31, email it to our Online Editor Cameron Coats to get it covered in Radio Ink.

