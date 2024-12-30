Denver Sports Radio Shrinks as Mile High Sports Shifts Digital

Denver sports fans have one less signal to listen to as a Sports Talk station of seventeen years has ceded its programming to a Christian music format. Mile High Sports Radio stopped broadcasting on December 20.

The station started in 2007 as an extension of Mile High Sports’ publishing and marketing operations, changing frequencies two times throughout its life. It was last operating via KQKS-HD3 and an FM translator at 98.1. That translator now carries a simulcast of Educational Media Foundation’s K-Love 2000s. The signal’s long-term future remains unknown.

With Mile High Sports’ withdrawal, the market still carries a multitude of competitors in the space, including stations operated by Bonneville International, Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, Audacy, and iHeartMedia.

Mile High Sports Owner Nate Lundy revealed the decision on Twitter, saying, “As a 34-year veteran of the radio business, it was a bittersweet decision. As much as radio runs through my blood, we have watched enormous growth in our digital offerings, including our YouTube channel, and as we focus our efforts in that space, it became clear that we no longer needed a traditional over-the-air radio signal 24/7/365.”

“It would take me too long to list, but I want to thank everyone who has ever been a part of MHSR for the past 17 years. The hosts, producers, regular guests … it has truly been a family and I’m grateful.”