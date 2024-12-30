Clark Howard and WSB Raise $1.3 Million for Georgia Foster Kids

Cox Media Group Atlanta’s 95.5 WSB (WSB-AM/WSBB-FM), in partnership with Clark Howard, raised over $1.3 million this December through the Clark’s Christmas Kids program, ensuring nearly 9,000 foster children in Georgia received gifts for Christmas.

Over 34 years, Clark’s Christmas Kids provided more than 25,000 gifts, fulfilling three wishes for each child in Georgia’s foster care system. Howard retired from WSB in 2020 after 33 years on-air while the radiothon continues. Monetary donations were taken online, while the station held several live broadcasts and toy collection events.

Howard said, “I am so excited that our listeners did it again. This year our listeners’ generosity meant that every child in foster care got three gifts they wished for this Christmas. Our listeners should know that this is the most successful and longest-running effort in the United States to make Christmas come through for children in foster care.

“If you gave this year, please take a quiet moment Christmas morning to think about the child or children you bought for, and think about what a difference you’ve made in their lives. I know next year, our 35th year, will be our best ever.”

95.5 WSB Director of Branding & Programming Ken Charles added, “Because of the generosity of the WSB listeners, nearly 9,000 foster kids across the state of Georgia will wake up Christmas morning with presents under their tree. I am so proud of the entire 95.5 WSB team that embraced this amazing cause and poured their hearts and souls into making the holidays a special time for these deserving children.”

