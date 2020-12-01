Clark Howard Ending Radio Show

Rodney Ho at The Atlanta Journal Constitution (Howard also writes for the paper) broke the story yesterday that Howard will stop doing his radio show at the end of the year. Howard will continue to do his podcast and run his two websites. He’s been on the air for over 33 years.

Howard to Ho, “Not being under the gun every week with how much content I have to generate for radio is something I’m so relieved not to do anymore. I’m at a point in my life I don’t need the money.”

Howard’s two websites, Clark.com and ClarkDeals.com generate more revenue than his radio show does. He has 18 full-time employees in Atlanta and others who work remotely for him across the country.

Howard’s show is syndicated to 250 stations by Westwood One. The show originates from Atlanta on CMG’s WSB. Howard will continue to do commentaries on the station.

Read Rodney Ho’s full story HERE