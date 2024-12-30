Grace Agostino: Small Market Radio Is Ripe for Agency Growth

Known on Instagram as “The Radio Lady,” you’ll find Nueva Network VP of Network Sales Grace Agostino on the December cover of Radio Ink magazine and in conversation with Lainie Petersen. With three decades in the radio industry, here’s how Grace sees the radio world and remains a champion of getting brands to see the value in small markets and multicultural programming.

Radio Ink: Last year, Charise Frugé interviewed you as one of Radio Ink‘s “Women to Watch.” You mentioned the importance of small-market radio stations and how they are sometimes overlooked. What can the industry do to make brands aware of the potential of these small markets?

Grace Agostino: I’ve noticed that podcasts are covering these topics. I came from a company that specialized in that. But really, there are brands that are leaning heavily into those areas because they recognize the tremendous growth opportunities.

I would continue to have conversations at the brand level, the very top of the food chain, and even bridge discussions between brands that are excelling in these areas and those from different verticals. For example, if a home improvement category is focused on C and D counties, they could launch an industry conversation to help other brands reach those markets.

Multicultural is the number one growth opportunity for any brand in areas that are not Nielsen-defined because these regions tend to be a relatively low investment. If you don’t have the budget to test in L.A. or New York, these smaller areas are excellent growth opportunities. They allow a brand to test without significant financial risk and lay the groundwork for a long-term business plan.

T-Mobile was one of the first brands I worked with that made a substantial push into non-defined areas. They’ve doubled down on their efforts in those regions, and it’s paid off. Smart brands know this and need to amplify these success stories.

We must involve brands and agencies in a collaborative effort. My CEO, Jose Villafañe, meets directly with brand CEOs. These conversations must happen at the highest level, even with CFOs, because they are the ones determining where the money goes. Marketing professionals are valuable, but by the time the budget reaches them, it may be too late to make a compelling case for radio. This advocacy needs to happen every single day.

I hear people say, “I don’t do social media,” or, “I’m not active on LinkedIn.” But social media is free advertising, and we’re in the advertising business. It’s hard to believe that some people in radio aren’t using these tools to their advantage, whether for their station or personal brand.

People don’t just buy products – they buy people. Building strong connections and personal brands is key to driving business forward.

Radio Ink: This is our 30 and Under Superstars issue. What would you like to tell our younger readers?

Grace Agostino: Number one, get out, meaning get out of from behind your computer, travel, meet people, network like crazy, because your network is your net worth. Have you spent time with the higher-ups at your organization?

This was a blind spot that I had. Very early on, I wasn’t merchandising myself, my efforts, and my love and my passion for what I do.

In a very crowded space, you need to raise your hand. Speak to the right people. Network all over the place. Be super social. Make sure that you get away from your computer because that’s a generational thing, especially now. No one picks up the phone.

You can really stand out from the crowd by being visible. Take advantage of that. And the good news is that those traditional norms of how you’re supposed to look and how you’re supposed to dress all that is out the window now. You can really benefit from their uniqueness and their appearance and all those quirky and beautiful things that make us individuals. To lean more into that because that’ll really separate you from the pack in a good way.

