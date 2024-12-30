As 2024 Closes, Fresh Names Climb the Radio Ad Charts

As the holidays come to a close, Progressive narrowly reclaimed the top spot on Media Monitors’ Radio Spot Ten for the week of December 23-29. The insurer beat out a very competitive field for the last full week of the year after heavily advertising through 2024.

The chart featured notable newcomers, including Amazon-owned audiobook platform Audible climbing from 24th to third, marking one of the biggest jumps among the top advertisers as the service moves to compete with Spotify. Viome, a rising player in the health and wellness space, secured the fourth position, improving from 10th last week. This notable climb indicates growing momentum for the brand’s advertising efforts, especially on AM/FM.

T-Mobile moved up three spots to take second place, highlighting the telecommunications giant’s consistent push to reach listeners across markets. Verizon Wireless also rounded out the top five.

Other significant movers include ZipRecruiter, which rose from 23rd to ninth, and Babbel, making an impressive surge from 75th to enter the top ten for the first time this month – likely capitalizing on Q1 hiring and New Year’s resolutions.