Neal and Marga Lead WZID Radiothon to $88K for NH Families

Saga Communications’ 95.7 WZID held its annual Christmas is for Kids Radiothon on December 13, raising over $88,000 for New Hampshire-based child and family services organization Waypoint. The radiothon was anchored by morning hosts Neal and Marga, with the entire on-air team supporting fundraising efforts.

The event also featured appearances from US Senator Jeanne Shaheen, Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais, Governor-Elect Kelly Ayotte, and New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu. Each spoke about Waypoint’s significant contributions to the community and encouraged listeners to support the organization’s mission.

The partnership, now in its 26th year, has raised more than $3.5 million and directly benefited over 60,000 children across the Granite State. The funds raised will help Waypoint provide critical relief and services for families during the holiday season and year-round.

Neal and Marga said, “It’s so great to be able to let our wonderful listeners know about the programs and services that Waypoint offers not only now, but all year long. We are grateful to everyone who donated.”

