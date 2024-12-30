Atlanta’s B98.5 Fulfills Holiday Wishes for 10 Local Families

Cox Media Group Atlanta’s B98.5 (WSB-FM) hosted its 8th annual Tad, Drex & Kara’s Merry Little Christmas, brightening the holidays for 10 deserving local families. Nearly 300 gifts were provided, ensuring every child had presents under the tree this year.

The station asked listeners to nominate families in need, many of whom faced challenges such as medical issues, unsafe housing, or the loss of loved ones. The Christmas lists were fulfilled through donations from listeners and partners.

The families were invited to Stone Mountain Park for an exclusive celebration, joining B98.5 hosts Tad Lemire, Drex Rener, and Abby Jessen for lunch, crafts, and photo opportunities. Each family also received a $200 Publix gift card and a box of household essentials just in time for Christmas.

Cox Media Group Atlanta Director of Operations Nate Reed said, “Thanks to our generous B98.5 listeners and clients, 10 Atlanta-area families will get to have a Merry Little Christmas. Helping our neighbors in their time of need embodies the compassion and kindness that make the holiday season so special.”

